Russo Brothers Party: Aryan Khan, Dhanush, Ananya Panday in attendance

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2022

Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani held a special bash for Anthony Russo and Joe Russo at his Bandra residence, which was attended by scores of Bollywood stars.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anthony Russo, the one half of the sibling duo, revealed that they are in early talks with the Farhan and Ritesh owned Excel Entertainment

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dhanush, who stars in ‘The Gray Man’ arrived with his ‘Atrangi Re’ co-star Sara Ali Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora stunned in a stylish ensemble

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Star couple Shahid Kapoor, who will also make his OTT debut soon arrived with his wife Mira

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aryan Khan, who was arrested last year in a drug-related-case also made a rare appearance

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Other stars present at the bash included Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kiran Rao

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raveena Tandon

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

