Russo Brothers Party: Aryan Khan, Dhanush, Ananya Panday in attendance

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2022
Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani held a special bash for Anthony Russo and Joe Russo at his Bandra residence, which was attended by scores of Bollywood stars.
Anthony Russo, the one half of the sibling duo, revealed that they are in early talks with the Farhan and Ritesh owned Excel Entertainment
Dhanush, who stars in ‘The Gray Man’ arrived with his ‘Atrangi Re’ co-star Sara Ali Khan
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora stunned in a stylish ensemble
Star couple Shahid Kapoor, who will also make his OTT debut soon arrived with his wife Mira
Aryan Khan, who was arrested last year in a drug-related-case also made a rare appearance
Other stars present at the bash included Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep
Kiran Rao
Raveena Tandon
Ananya Panday
