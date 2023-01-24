Rohit Sharma, Subhman Gill enthral Indore as India become world No. 1 after NZ series sweep, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 24, 2023
Fantastic centuries by Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, followed by an impressive outing for the bowlers powered India to a clinical 3-0 series victory over New Zealand with a thumping 90-run win in the third and final ODI
ANI
India emerged victorious despite a fighting century from Devon Conway at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday
AFP
With this convincing win, India rose to the top of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. England, who had gained the top spot merely three days back following New Zealand's loss to India in the second ODI, are now in second position, with New Zealand slipping to the fourth spot
ANI
Eye-pleasing centuries by Gill (112 off 78) and Rohit (101 off 85) along with Hardik Pandya's vital fifty (54 off 38) powered India to a massive 385/9 in the stipulated 50 overs, after they were invited to bat first
ANI
Gill and Rohit put on an excellent exhibition of batting by hitting sixes and boundaries all around the park, stitching a stand of 212 runs for the opening wicket. The likes of Virat Kohli (36), Ishan Kishan (17) and Suryakumar Yadav (14) got starts but couldn't convert them into big scores
Chasing a mammoth total, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls displayed a range of shots — drives, scoops, cuts, slashes — in their counter-attacking knocks
However, Shardul Thakur once again showed his magical wicket-taking ability by scalping three back-to-back wickets of Daryl Mitchell (24), Tom Latham (0) and Glenn Phillips (5) to swing the contest back into India's favour, leaving New Zealand struggling at 200/5 after 27.4 overs
ANI
Conway was dismissed for 138 from 100 deliveries in the 32nd over
ANI
Shardul Thakur (3-45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3-62) were India's most successful bowlers while Yuzvendra Chahal (2-43), Hardik Pandya (1-37) and Umran Malik (1-52) chipped in with crucial wickets
PTI
Thanks For Reading!