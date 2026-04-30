Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: From Karz To 102 Not Out, Must-Watch Films Of The Veteran Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | April 30, 2026
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who spent over five decades captivating audiences on the silver screen, passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia.
On his sixth death anniversary, let's take a look at some of his evergreen films to watch.
Khel Khel Mein is a black comedy action thriller film which was released in 1975. The film was the adaptation of the French novel Good Children Don't Kill written by Louis Thomas. In the movie, Rishi Kapoor played Ajay Anand, a naive and playful college student. It is available on YouTube.
Amar Akbar Anthony is another film by the actor in which he played Akbar Ilahabadi, the youngest of three brothers separated in childhood. It is available on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.
Henna is a romantic drama film in which he played the character of Chander, a man who falls in love with Henna, played by Zeba Bakhtiar. It is available on YouTube and ZEE5.
Kapoor & Sons is a romantic comedy film which was released in 2016 in which he played the role of Amarjeet Kapoor, a 90-year-old grandfather. It is available on Netflix and Prime Video.
Damini is an action crime film which was released in 1993. He played the character of a lawyer who fights for justice in a rape case. It is available on YouTube.
Karz is a psychological thriller film in which Rishi Kapoor played the role of a popular singer who discovers that he is the reincarnation of a mystery man named Ravi. It is available on YouTube, Prime Video and ZEE5.
102 Not Out is a comedy drama film in which Rishi Kapoor portrays the role of a 75-year-old grumpy and boring man. It is available on Prime Video.
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