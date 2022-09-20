Rimi Sen Birthday: Stunning photos of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2022
Actress Rimi Sen will celebrate her 41st birthday on September 21, 2022
Rimi is an Indian actress and producer who appears in Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali films
She made her debut as child actress in the 1996 Bengali film 'Damu'
She made her debut as a lead actress in the Telugu movie 'Nee Thodu Kavali'
In 2003, she made her Hindi film debut in the comedy film 'Hungama'
Subsequently, she appeared in several successful films including 'Baghban', 'Dhoom', 'Phir Hera Pheri' and 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', among others
She also participated in the reality television show 'Bigg Boss' in 2015
Rimi has produced a film titled 'Budhia Singh - Born to Run'
She changed her screen name Rimi to her real name, 'Subhamitra Sen' for her production venture
Rimi was last seen in 2011 film 'Shagird' directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film also starred Nana Patekar and Mohit Ahlawat
