Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Delhi Police EoW

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2022
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday arrived at the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EoW) for questioning in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Jacqueline was seen reaching the office in formals comprising black pants and a brown blazer.
This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case.
Fernandez was asked to join the probe at 11 am at the office on Mandir Marg.
Last Wednesday, Jacqueline was questioned for over 8 hours along with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to conman Chandrashekhar.
Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.
On August 17, the ED had filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.
According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.
According to an ED charge sheet, 4 female actors, including Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna visited Sukesh Chandrasekhar at Tihar jail
