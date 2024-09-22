Richa Chadha Shares Photos Of Her Maternity Photoshoot: ‘Mother Shed Her Protective Love’

By: Manisha Karki | September 22, 2024
Actress Richa Chadha shared a stunning collection of photos from her maternity shoot, radiating elegance
She captured the essence of motherhood, showcasing her baby bump with grace and confidence
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Maya Angelou said, my mother shed her protective love down around me and without knowing why, people sensed I had value”
Furthermore, she added, “The sacred geometry symbols on my body have been painted by @avantika_1988 or @womenpow The flower of life on my navel, and the symbol of the divine feminine on my chest. Little did I know at the time that I would have a daughter. Woman. Sacred vessel of the universe, clones herself to make another in her image”
Richa opted for a saree that highlights her radiant glow, making this moment even more special
She also had tattoos on her body while flaunting her baby bump in her latest photoshoot
Fans and fellow celebrities have flooded her posts with love and admiration, celebrating this beautiful chapter in her life
On the work front, Richa will be next seen in the comedy film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. She will play the role of Sanjana Krishna in the film. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha
