Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's mehendi ceremony in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2022
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared glimpses of their mehendi ceremony on Instagram
B-Town's much-loved couple is all set to tie the knot on October 4 amid close friends and family
The celebrations are going on in full swing in Delhi
Instead of the traditional ceremonies, the two decided to have "phoolon Ki holi"
Richa looked beautiful in a pink and green floral lehenga
Richa and Ali started dating almost a decade ago
In 2020, they announced that they will be tying the knot. However, due to the pandemic, they had to delay it
Richa and Ali will next be seen together in Fukrey 3
