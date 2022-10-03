Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and others celebrate Durga Puja 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2022
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on Monday visited North Bombay Durga puja pandal in Juhu to seek blessings
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor wore a white kurta and pyjama with a white and blue printed jacket
Ranbir posed with his best friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji
Ranbir also posed with filmmaker Anurag Basu
Rani Mukerji and Kajol looked gorgeous in sarees. They posed together for the shutterbugs
Actress Mouni Roy was also spotted at the pandal
Kajol's mother, veteran actress Tanuja, and Jaya Bachchan were also seen as they arrived at the pandal to seek blessings
