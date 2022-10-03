Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and others celebrate Durga Puja 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2022

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on Monday visited North Bombay Durga puja pandal in Juhu to seek blessings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor wore a white kurta and pyjama with a white and blue printed jacket

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir posed with his best friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir also posed with filmmaker Anurag Basu

Rani Mukerji and Kajol looked gorgeous in sarees. They posed together for the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actress Mouni Roy was also spotted at the pandal

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kajol's mother, veteran actress Tanuja, and Jaya Bachchan were also seen as they arrived at the pandal to seek blessings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji kickstart Durga Puja 2022 celebrations
Find out More