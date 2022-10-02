Photos: Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji kickstart Durga Puja 2022 celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2022

The Mukherjee family kickstarted the Durga Puja celebrations on Saturday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kajol was seen dressed in a pretty orange saree as she welcomed the Goddess

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Her sister Tanishaa Mukerji donned a colourful dress as she arrived at the venue

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Durga Puja organised in Juhu, Mumbai, by Kajol and her family is one of the oldest and most popular pandals in the city

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actress Sumona Chakravarti also marked her attendance

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, who is also Kajol's uncle, posed with their relatives in front of the Maa Durga idol

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Mukherjee family is celebrating Durga Puja with great pomp and joy after two long years of being restricted by COVID-19 pandemic

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kajol and Tanishaa were seen catching up with their friends and relatives at the lavish pandal

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The family was all smiles as they were clicked by the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

