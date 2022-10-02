Photos: Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji kickstart Durga Puja 2022 celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2022
The Mukherjee family kickstarted the Durga Puja celebrations on Saturday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kajol was seen dressed in a pretty orange saree as she welcomed the Goddess
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Her sister Tanishaa Mukerji donned a colourful dress as she arrived at the venue
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The Durga Puja organised in Juhu, Mumbai, by Kajol and her family is one of the oldest and most popular pandals in the city
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Actress Sumona Chakravarti also marked her attendance
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, who is also Kajol's uncle, posed with their relatives in front of the Maa Durga idol
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The Mukherjee family is celebrating Durga Puja with great pomp and joy after two long years of being restricted by COVID-19 pandemic
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kajol and Tanishaa were seen catching up with their friends and relatives at the lavish pandal
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The family was all smiles as they were clicked by the shutterbugs
Photo by Viral Bhayani
