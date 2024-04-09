Revving Revuelto: Lamborghini's Beast On Road Is An Embodiment Of Power

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 09, 2024
The Revuelto is a V12 hybrid plug-in super sports HPEV or High Performance Electrified Vehicle.
The car comes with 6.5-liter V12 mid-engine, in combination with three electric motors.
The beast on four wheels has an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The Revuelto can give a maximum output of a mammoth 1000 hp.
This car can scale the top speed of 350 km/with 0-100 km/h acceleration in just as litlle as 2.5 seconds.
It is an all-italian duel between Revuelto and Ferrari's SF90 Stradale.
The Lamborghini Revuelto is estimated to priced at Rs 8.89 crore
