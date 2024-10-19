Revamped Classic: Ducati's Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition

By: G R Mukesh | October 19, 2024

Ducati has launched the Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition and only 500 units will be produced, making it a collector's item.

The bike features a unique triple-tone paint scheme called Metal Rose, designed in collaboration with the Centre Stile Ducati.

It is powered by an 803cc L-Twin, Desmodromic 2-valve air-cooled engine.

It features a 72 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65.2 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

The bike includes a 4.3-inch TFT instrument panel and electronic riding aids.

It is equipped with a Kayaba suspension setup featuring 41 mm upside-down forks.

It has a front braking system with a 330 mm disc and a Brembo four-piston caliper.

