Revamped Classic: Ducati's Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition

By: G R Mukesh | October 19, 2024
Ducati has launched the Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition and only 500 units will be produced, making it a collector's item.
The bike features a unique triple-tone paint scheme called Metal Rose, designed in collaboration with the Centre Stile Ducati.
It is powered by an 803cc L-Twin, Desmodromic 2-valve air-cooled engine.
It features a 72 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65.2 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.
The bike includes a 4.3-inch TFT instrument panel and electronic riding aids.
It is equipped with a Kayaba suspension setup featuring 41 mm upside-down forks.
It has a front braking system with a 330 mm disc and a Brembo four-piston caliper.
