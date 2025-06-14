Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput On His 5th Death Anniversary: Quotes That Will Inspire You

By: Rahul M | June 14, 2025
In remembrance of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary on Saturday, June 14, let's take a look at some of the most popular quotes and inspiring words said by him:
“For me, the opposite of happiness isn’t sadness but boredom. If you're excited about doing something then you're happy."
"Whatever dream you have, be sure that it is going to happen, and then forget about it. Then you have to come back to the present and be there 100 per cent."
“I saw birds and serpents, angels and demons swiftly moving hurricanes and a wonderfully chaotic butterfly. Those numerous symbols of being and then, some similar ways of seeing.”
"Passion’ is overrated, ‘presence’, underrated..."
"If you are confident about yourself and wear what you love, you will exude a style of your own."
"I think we are all insecure, and there is nothing wrong in accepting that. But the problem arises when we try to conquer this insecurity by cultivating this illusion of control."
