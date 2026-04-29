Remembering Irrfan Khan On His Death Anniversary: Iconic Films That Defines His Legacy

By: Sunanda Singh | April 29, 2026
Irrfan Khan was one of the most versatile actors, renowned for his exceptional acting skills and powerful performances.
The Padma Shri awardee legendary figure who made significant contributions to Indian cinema, died on April 29, 2020. On his death anniversary, take a look at some of his best films on OTT.
The Lunchbox is a romantic comedy film which was released in 2013. In the film, Irrfan plays an introverted loner who falls in love with the lady who makes his lunch. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Madaari is a crime thriller film in which he portrays the role of a common man who sets out to avenge the death of his son. It is available on ZEE5 and YouTube.
The Warrior is an action thriller film in which Irrfan plays the role of Lafcadia, a leading warrior who carries out cruel orders for a bad boss in the film. It is available on JioHotstar.
Talvar is another must-watch film by the actor. In this film, he played the role of a CBI officer investigating a high-profile murder case. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota is a drama film in which the actor plays the role of a rich son of a powerful godmother who gets involved in a murder case and finds out that his girlfriend has been cheating on him. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Hindi Medium is a drama film directed by Saket Chaudhary. In this film, Irrfan played a businessman who tries to get his daughter into a good school by hook or by crook. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Jurassic World is a science fiction film directed by Colin Trevorrow. In the film, Irrfan Khan plays the role of CEO of the Masrani Corporation and the owner of Jurassic World. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
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