Remember Larissa Riquelme? Fans miss the hot model at this FIFA World Cup in Qatar

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022

Larissa Riquelme became a sensation in the 2010 World Cup

The Paraguayan fan was often spotted in the stadium cheering for her favorite team

She rose to fame when she was photographed celebrating a goal during the Italy and Paraguay match

Riquelme intrigued viewers with the curious yet prominent way she carried her mobile phone

Her pictures were made public in international media and within a few days, her face was uploaded to websites all over the world

After her sudden fame, Riquelme made a public promise that if Paraguay made it to the semifinals, she would pose naked for some magazine

Although the selection only remained in the quarterfinals, Larissa still appeared naked in a magazine

Since then she has worked with many South American brands in the past and currently she works as a professional model, TV and radio host

Thanks For Reading!

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans add glamour to first football mega event in Middle East, in pics
Find out More