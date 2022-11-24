FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans add glamour to first football mega event in Middle East, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022

Fans from all over the world descended in Qatar to support their favourite teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022

AFP

Beauties fans from all over the globe are cheering for their favourites teams

Fans add glamour to the on-filed action in the stadiums

AFP

Costa Rican fans pose for the cameras before the match

AFP

Morocco fans were spotted cheering on from the stands in Doha

AFP

Switzerland fans were all smiles supporting their team during the match

AFP

Fans react as they watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup match between Germany and Japan, being shown at a fan zone event in Tokyo

AFP

Moroccan fans left quite an impression with their coordinated outfits

AFP

