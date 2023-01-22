Rekha makes heads turn in white saree at film screening, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 22, 2023

Veteran actress Rekha on Saturday attended the screening of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh in Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The actress impressed fans once again with her elegant look

Rekha posed with director Rajkumar Santoshi and his daughter Tanisha Santoshi

Several other celebs also attended the film screening

The Rajkumar Santoshi film is scheduled to be released on January 26

For the event, Rekha wore a white saree with heavy earrings and carried a matching white bag

She completed her signature saree look with heavy makeup, including bright red lipstick and sindoor

The actress has been mesmerising fans with her beauty and acting prowess since 1970s

Apart from her award-winning films, Rekha is also known for her hit Bollywood songs

