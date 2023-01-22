Rekha makes heads turn in white saree at film screening, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 22, 2023
Veteran actress Rekha on Saturday attended the screening of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh in Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani
The actress impressed fans once again with her elegant look
Rekha posed with director Rajkumar Santoshi and his daughter Tanisha Santoshi
Several other celebs also attended the film screening
The Rajkumar Santoshi film is scheduled to be released on January 26
For the event, Rekha wore a white saree with heavy earrings and carried a matching white bag
She completed her signature saree look with heavy makeup, including bright red lipstick and sindoor
The actress has been mesmerising fans with her beauty and acting prowess since 1970s
Apart from her award-winning films, Rekha is also known for her hit Bollywood songs
Thanks For Reading!