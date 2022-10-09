Rekha Birthday Special: Rare and unseen pictures of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2022
Veteran actress Rekha will be celebrating her 68th birthday on October 10
The forever beauty queen has appeared in over 180 films and has received many accolades
Her real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan. and she is known by her stage name Rekha
Reportedly, Rekha didn’t have a happy childhood as his father disowned her and her mother was often busy shooting. The actress spent most of her childhood with her grandmother
Rekha faced the camera when she was only one year old
Rekha moved to Bombay in 1969 and she was soon signed for 'Sawan Bhadon', which was released in 1970
She was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian honuor, Padma Shri in 2010 by the government of India
Rekha is known for her iconic style statements
She is away from the film industry but the veteran star is often in the news for her iconic looks and fashion statement
More than just her charming and natural beauty, her dressing style gives fashion goals to today’s generation.
