Red Flags In Friendship: Know How Your Friend Can Be Toxic

Having good friends around you feels like a blessing. But, it is important to recognise toxic and unhealthy friendships in your life. Here are seven essential signs of a toxic friend you should be aware of
A toxic friend will bring a lot of drama, create conflict, and cause problems in your life
If a friend always manipulates the situation for their benefit and uses guilt-tripping for what they want, that's a red flag in friendship
A true friend will always support and motivate you in life. But a toxic friend will be unsupportive and jealous of your achievements
If communication with a friend feels negative and unhealthy, then it might be a toxic friendship
A toxic friend may always cross boundaries and disrespect your privacy
Lastly, inconsistent and unpredicted behaviours in a friend can be another sign of a toxic and unhealthy friendship
