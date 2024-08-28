Rebirth Of A Classic: Land Rover Brings Defender V8 Back To Life

By: G R Mukesh | August 28, 2024
The classic off-roader marks a return with as the Land Rover Revives the Old Defender V8.
Inside the maverick car's seats, door cards, roof lining and dashboard are reupholstered.
The driver's seat retains a vintage, classic look, with an adequately oriented system in place.
This blast from the past runs on the AJ V-8 engine. The car has a eight-speed gearbox.
This engine can give the top performance of 405bhp and a torque of 380lb ft.
The Mercedes G-Class is another car in the segement.
The price of Land Rover Defender V8 starts a whopping Rs GBP 190,000 or Rs 2.1 crore.
