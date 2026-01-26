Ravi Teja Birthday: Here's To Interesting Facts About 'Mass Maharaja'

By: Sunanda Singh | January 26, 2026
Ravi Teja, popularly known as the “Mass Maharaja” of Telugu cinema, is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry.
The actor has turned 58 on Monday, January 26, 2026. Take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
He earned the title Mass Maharaja for his energetic, mass-appeal roles and powerful screen presence.
Idiot (2002) turned him into a household name in Telugu cinema.
He is especially admired for blending high-octane action with sharp comedy timing.
Ravi Teja is famous for delivering dialogues at lightning speed without losing clarity.
Even in his 50s, Ravi Teja performs many action scenes himself, impressing fans with his energy.
He is known for releasing at least one film every year, maintaining a strong box-office presence.
