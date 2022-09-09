Rare and unseen pictures of Queen Elizabeth-II

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2022
The longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth-II, took her last breath at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.
Photo by AFP
Born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, she was 96 at the time of death.
In this 1937 file photo, Britain's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, pose for a family portrait with their two daughters, Princess Elizabeth, center, and Princess Margaret.
(1940) In Windsor, Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret sending a message during the BBCs children programme, particularly to the children who were being evacuated because of the World War II.
(1947) Britains Princess Elizabeth and Lt. Philip Mountbatten pose for a photo, in London.
(1948) Britains Princess Elizabeth (future Britains Queen Elizabeth II) and Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh pose in Buckingham Palace, in London.
A file photo taken on June 1, 1953 shows an official portrait of Britains Queen Elizabeth II
This photo shows Queen Elizabeth II during the State Opening of Parliament, London, in April, 1966
1965 at Frogmore House in Windsor, Berkshire shows The British Royal Family: (from L to R) Princess Anne, Britains Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew, Duke of York smiling at Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, in his cradle.
(1955) Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill kisses Queen Elizabeth IIs (R) hand as she leaves 10 Downing Street in London, after a dinner
(1977) Queen Elizabeth II, dressed in royal regalia, poses for this special Jubilee picture in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace, after she had delivered the traditional Queens speech at the 1976 official State Opening of Parliament.
(1948) The future Queen Elizabeth II of England and her son Prince Charles.
Britains Queen Elizabeth II kneels with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edingburgh, at St. Paulss Cathedral, Parish Church of the City of London, during her Silver Jubilee celebrations, June 7, 1977.
(2004) Queen Elizabeth II poses for a picture with members of the 1st Battalion of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders at Howe Barracks in Canterbury, England.
