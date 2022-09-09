Photos: From Kamal Haasan to Shilpa Shetty, celebs who met Queen Elizabeth-II

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2022
The longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth-II, took her last breath at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.
Photo by AFP
Born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, she was 96 at the time of death.
Photo by AFP
While scores of Bollywood and Hollywood celebs released statements mourning the Queen's death, here are those who have met her in person.
Photo by AFP
Back in 1997, The Queen spent 20 minutes in the MGR film city where Kamal Haasan was shooting for his film 'Marudhanayagam'.
The actor later met the Queen 20 years later in 2017 at Buckingham Palace.
It was for the UK-India Year of Culture during which former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley represented the Indian side along with a delegation that also included fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
Choreographer Shiamak Davar was also a part of this event.
Chef Vikas Khanna met the Queen and gifted her his biggest, grandest book ever--Utsav.
Other celebs who met the Queen are actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha
Cricket legend Kapil Dev
Cricketer Virat Kohli
On a related note, the Queen also met Mother Teresa at the Rashtrapati Shavar in New Delhi in 1983.
Photo by AFP
Thanks For Reading!