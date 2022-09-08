Photos: Tejasswi Prakash visits Lalbaugcha Raja

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022
Television heartthrob Tejasswi Prakash paid a visit to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai
The actress visited the pandal late on Wednesday night
She was seen braving the Mumbai rains as she arrived at the venue barefoot
She looked beautiful in a yellow kurta set as she sought Ganpati Bappa's blessings
She was clicked as she prayed to Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal
She even interacted with the paps who waited in the rain to click her photos
Tejasswi is currently seen playing the lead in 'Naagin 6'
