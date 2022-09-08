Photos: Tejasswi Prakash visits Lalbaugcha Raja

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022

Television heartthrob Tejasswi Prakash paid a visit to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actress visited the pandal late on Wednesday night

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was seen braving the Mumbai rains as she arrived at the venue barefoot

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She looked beautiful in a yellow kurta set as she sought Ganpati Bappa's blessings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was clicked as she prayed to Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She even interacted with the paps who waited in the rain to click her photos

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi is currently seen playing the lead in 'Naagin 6'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

