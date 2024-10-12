Rani Mukherji, Kajol Rocks Durga Pujo Looks In Bengali Saree For Sindoor Khela (PHOTOS)

By: Rahul M | October 12, 2024
Cousins Rani Mukherji and Kajol celebrated Dashami in traditional Bengali style at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja
All images from Varinder Chawla
Both the actresses can be seen enjoying the vibrant Bengali Hindu tradition, Sindoor Khela while serving major Bengali fashion goals in ethnic looks
Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji radiated glamour in a beige six-yard, elegantly draped in a traditional Bengali style. The saree featured gold polka dots and golden borders and was paired with a bold red blouse.
She accessorised her look with magnificent gold pieces of jewellery, including a statement necklace and dangling earrings
On the other hand, Kajol looked equally glamorous in a traditional white and red Bengali saree styled with a red blouse
The actress kept her look minimal with jhumkas, natural makeup featuring red lips and a middle-parted hairdo
Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly also enjoyed Sindoor Khela in a Bengali saree look
Thanks For Reading!