Rani Mukerji Flaunts Customised Adira Neckpiece At Pre-Birthday Celebrations With Paps

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 20, 2024
Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday on March 22, 2024.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Ahead of the special day, the actress celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi in Mumbai.
Rani Mukerji looked angelic in a white sheer outfit, which also featured a matching flowy cape with it.
Rani Mukerji set 'mommy goals' as she was seen wearing a customised 'AD' neckpiece of her daughter's name Adira.
Rani Mukerji made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.'
Rani Mukerji has been a part of several Bollywood movies like Black, Hum Tum, Mardaani, No One Killed Jessica, Talaash, Bunty Aur Babli, and Hichki, among others.
Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.
Rani Mukerji was also seen posing with the paparazzi at her pre-birthday celebrations.
Thanks For Reading!