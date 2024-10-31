Rangolis To Fairy Lights: 5 Diwali Decorations Ideas For House Entrance

By: Rahul M | October 31, 2024
The Festival of Lights is here! Diwali is one of the joyous and auspicious Hindu festivals. This year, it is being celebrated on October 31st
All images from Canva
One of the significant parts of this vibrant festival is to decorate our house and adorn it with beautiful diyas, rangolis and more. Here are five ways you can make your home entrance look mesmerising this Diwali season:
Diwali is incomplete without intricate and beautiful rangoli designs. Explore floral, peacocks and other trendy patterns
You can also use colourful and fresh flowers to create eye-catching decorations at the entrance of your house
Next, we cannot miss diyas. Beyond decoration, diyas are used as a part of the auspicious rituals. Use colourful and designer diya to light up your house this Diwali
Hang Torans at the house door to bring prosperity and good luck while making it visually appealing
Last but not least, Diwali decoration is not completed without kandil, fairy lights and colourful lighting to add the glam of the Festival of Lights
Thanks For Reading!