Diwali Ready: 7 Easy Hairstyles For Deepawali Celebration

By: Rahul M | October 29, 2024

A Diwali look is incomplete without a traditional yet stylish hairstyle that makes you stand out at the festive celebration. Here are seven easy hairstyles you can try this Deepawali: 

Khushi Kapoor | Instagram

Braids are a timeless hairstyle, which you can opt for this Diwali, making you look beautiful for the festive day

Sonam Kapoor | Instagram

To elevate your braid hairdo, you can adorn it with some fresh flowers or gajra and also explore hair accessories like pins, clips and hair brooches

Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram

Next, for a simple and quick hairdo, don a middle-parted open hairstyle with soft waves

Kriti Sanon | Instagram

A half-up and half-down hairstyle is another great option for Diwali celebrations, giving your hair effortless volume and a stylish finish

Sara Ali Khan | Instagram

If you want a clean style, then opt for a sleek hair bun, accentuated with gajra and flowers

Shanaya Kapoor | Instagram

If not a sleek hair bun, then a messy low bun can be an excellent choice too for the Deepawali festival

Ananya Panday | Instagram

Lastly, if you are running late for the Diwali party and having a bad hair day, then a middle-parted sleek hair bun will provide you with a chic yet stylish look for the celebration

Sonakshi Sinha | Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Diwali 2024: 7 Haircare Tips To Have Shiny Hair This Festive Season
Find out More