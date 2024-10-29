Diwali Ready: 7 Easy Hairstyles For Deepawali Celebration

By: Rahul M | October 29, 2024
A Diwali look is incomplete without a traditional yet stylish hairstyle that makes you stand out at the festive celebration. Here are seven easy hairstyles you can try this Deepawali:
Khushi Kapoor | Instagram
Braids are a timeless hairstyle, which you can opt for this Diwali, making you look beautiful for the festive day
Sonam Kapoor | Instagram
To elevate your braid hairdo, you can adorn it with some fresh flowers or gajra and also explore hair accessories like pins, clips and hair brooches
Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram
Next, for a simple and quick hairdo, don a middle-parted open hairstyle with soft waves
Kriti Sanon | Instagram
A half-up and half-down hairstyle is another great option for Diwali celebrations, giving your hair effortless volume and a stylish finish
Sara Ali Khan | Instagram
If you want a clean style, then opt for a sleek hair bun, accentuated with gajra and flowers
Shanaya Kapoor | Instagram
If not a sleek hair bun, then a messy low bun can be an excellent choice too for the Deepawali festival
Ananya Panday | Instagram
Lastly, if you are running late for the Diwali party and having a bad hair day, then a middle-parted sleek hair bun will provide you with a chic yet stylish look for the celebration
Sonakshi Sinha | Instagram
Thanks For Reading!