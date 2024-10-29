Diwali 2024: 7 Haircare Tips To Have Shiny Hair This Festive Season

By: Rahul M | October 29, 2024

To have shiny hair this Diwali, use a nourishing hair mask or oil treatment a few days before the celebration

Include sulfate-free shampoo in your haircare routine to wash your hair without stripping way the natural oils. Further, it will also mositurise your hair, making it appear shinny and soft during Diwali

Since Diwali often involves heat styling for various events, use a good quality heat protectant spray before styling with straighteners, curlers and more

Apply a leave-in conditioner or a serum after washing your hair to lock in moisture, which will prevent hair dryness during festivities

Consume a diet rich in vitamins A, C, E, and omega-3 fatty acids like nuts, seeds, spinach, and avocados for a healthy and shiny hair

Avoid using too many hair accessories, such as clips, pins, or flowers, as it tighten the hair, causing hair breakage and weaken scalp

Lastly, drink plenty of water to keep your hair and scalp hydrated for the festive season

