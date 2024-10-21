7 Skincare Tips To Have Glowing Skin This Diwali

By: Rahul M | October 21, 2024

We all need a glowing and healthy-looking skin to attend the Diwali celebration gracefully. Here are seven skincare tips to follow:

To achieve healthy and glowing skin, your body needs to be hydrated. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from within

Use a gentle exfoliator 1-2 times a week to remove dead skin cells, which will give you an brighter complexion for the festival

For skin to appear glowing, it needs to be hydrated. Choose a good moisturizer suited to your skin type

It is essential to apply sunscreen, even if you’re indoors. UV rays can damage your skin, causing dullness and premature ageing, which may affect your glow during Diwali

Apply hydrating or brightening face mask a few days before the festivities to achieve a healthy and glowing skin

Apart from skincare, your diet plays a crucial role in promoting healthy skin naturally. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and nuts in your diet

Lastly, prioritise good sleep to allow your skin to repair and rejuvenate

Thanks For Reading!

