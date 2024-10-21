7 Skincare Tips To Have Glowing Skin This Diwali

By: Rahul M | October 21, 2024
We all need a glowing and healthy-looking skin to attend the Diwali celebration gracefully. Here are seven skincare tips to follow:
To achieve healthy and glowing skin, your body needs to be hydrated. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from within
Use a gentle exfoliator 1-2 times a week to remove dead skin cells, which will give you an brighter complexion for the festival
For skin to appear glowing, it needs to be hydrated. Choose a good moisturizer suited to your skin type
It is essential to apply sunscreen, even if you’re indoors. UV rays can damage your skin, causing dullness and premature ageing, which may affect your glow during Diwali
Apply hydrating or brightening face mask a few days before the festivities to achieve a healthy and glowing skin
Apart from skincare, your diet plays a crucial role in promoting healthy skin naturally. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and nuts in your diet
Lastly, prioritise good sleep to allow your skin to repair and rejuvenate
