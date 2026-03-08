Rang Panchami: Visit These Revered Radha-Krishna Temples In India On The Auspicious Occasion

By: Sunanda Singh | March 08, 2026
Rang Panchami is celebrated in the country on Sunday, March 8, 2026. On this occasion visit these revered Radha-Krishna temples in India.
Prem Mandir is located in Vrindavan near Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the most famous Radha-Krishna temples in India.
Canva
Banke Bihari Temple is among the most revered temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. The deity here represents Krishna in the “Banke Bihari” form, standing in a tribhanga posture. It is situated in Uttar Pradesh.
ISKCON Bengaluru is one of the largest ISKCON temples in the world. The temple is also known as Sri Radha Krishna-Chandra Temple. The marvelous temple is famous for its architectural style.
Radha Rani Temple, also known as Shriji Temple, is located in Barsana, believed to be the birthplace of Radha. The temple sits atop the Bhanugarh hill and offers stunning views of the surrounding region.
Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat, is a revered Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. It is one of the sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites in India.
Radha Damodar Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, is a revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha. It is associated with Gaudiya Vaishnavism and attracts devotees seeking spiritual blessings.
