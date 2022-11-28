Ranbir Kapoor rides e-bike worth Rs 1.9 lakh on streets of Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 28, 2022
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted riding his e-bike on Monday
The actor was spotted riding his red and black supercool electric bike
We found out that the cost of the e-bike is Rs 1.9 lakh
The new dad wore blue jeans and white full sleeves t-shirt as he stepped out for some work
He completed his casual look with a blue cap
The actor also waved at the shutterbugs
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and in Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor
