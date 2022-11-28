Ranbir Kapoor rides e-bike worth Rs 1.9 lakh on streets of Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 28, 2022

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted riding his e-bike on Monday

The actor was spotted riding his red and black supercool electric bike

Photo by Viral Bhayani

We found out that the cost of the e-bike is Rs 1.9 lakh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The new dad wore blue jeans and white full sleeves t-shirt as he stepped out for some work

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He completed his casual look with a blue cap

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor also waved at the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and in Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

