Ranbir Kapoor mobbed at Thane theatre on National Cinema Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2022
Millions of moviegoers joined the first-ever National Cinema Day on September 23, Friday. The special day is celebrated across more than 4,000 silver screens in India, at special discounted rates.
An initiative of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), on September 23, film-buffs can pay just Rs 75 per ticket and walk into any cinema of their choice along with other "special surprises" lined up for them to mark the NCD.
On the occasion of National Cinema Day, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and ‘Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva’ director Ayan Mukerji visited a multiplex at Thane's Vivana Mall.
The duo was seen getting mobbed by fans as they interacted with several of them at the venue. Some even tripped while trying to take a selfie with the actor.
Ranbir was spotted wearing an all-black casual outfit, while Ayan opted for a white t-shirt, grey trousers, and a flannel shirt.
Also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, the film opened worldwide on September 9.
While the film has raised over Rs 360 crore gross at the global box office, it was criticised for its story and dialogues.
Spilling the beans on its sequel, Ayan recently shared that fans will be treated to a "dramatic conflict" in the forthcoming part two titled 'Dev'.
‘Brahmastra’ is produced by Dharma Productions and Star Studios. ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli serves as the film's presenter for its South Indian language versions.
