Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji visit Somnath Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2022
Actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji visited Somnath Temple on Thursday to seek blessings
Sharing a pic with Ranbir, Ayan wrote, "Had told myself I would come here after Brahmāstra releases, and am so happy and energised that we made it here"
Earlier today, Ranbir was spotted at the airport with wife Alia Bhatt
They were all smiles as they posed for the paps
Ranbir looked handsome in a white kurta-pyjama and blue jacket
On the other hand, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt wore a red outfit
However, she did not visit the temple with Ranbir and Ayan
Ayan's film 'Brahmastra' is doing exceptionally well a t the box office
