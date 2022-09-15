Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji visit Somnath Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2022

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji visited Somnath Temple on Thursday to seek blessings

Sharing a pic with Ranbir, Ayan wrote, "Had told myself I would come here after Brahmāstra releases, and am so happy and energised that we made it here"

Earlier today, Ranbir was spotted at the airport with wife Alia Bhatt

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were all smiles as they posed for the paps

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir looked handsome in a white kurta-pyjama and blue jacket

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the other hand, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt wore a red outfit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, she did not visit the temple with Ranbir and Ayan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayan's film 'Brahmastra' is doing exceptionally well a t the box office

Photo by Viral Bhayani

