Ram Navami 2026: Essential Dos And Don'ts To Follow On The Ninth Day Of Chaitra Navratri

By: Sunanda Singh | March 25, 2026
Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri. The auspicious day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.
The ninth day of Navratri is also dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, who is considered the ninth form of Goddess Durga. Observing key dos and don’ts ensures the celebrations are meaningful and in the true spirit of the occasion.
Dos: Visit Lord Ram temple and read Ramayana or Ramcharitmanas.
Don'ts: Abstain from alcohol-related items and non-vegetarian food.
Dos: The ninth day of Navratri is also dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri; on this day, follow the ritual of worshipping young girls and offer food to them.
Don'ts: Avoid using onion and garlic while making food during Navratri.
Do's: Offer food, clothes or money to the needy during this auspicious time. Also, visit Maa Siddhidatri temple to seek her blessing.
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