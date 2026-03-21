Chaitra Navratri 2026: Essential Do’s And Don’ts To Follow During This Auspicious Festival Dedicated To Goddess Durga

By: Sunanda Singh | March 21, 2026

Chaitra Navratri is an auspicious festival celebrated in the month of Chaitra, dedicated to purity and devotion. To ensure a meaningful and spiritually fulfilling celebration, it is important to follow these essential do’s and don’ts.

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Do’s: Keep your home and puja space clean.

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Don’ts: Avoid alcohol-related substances and non-veg foods.

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Do’s: Practice self-discipline and meditation to avoid negative thoughts.

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Don’ts: Avoid using onion and garlic for all nine days of Navratri.

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Do’s: Engage in acts of charity, such as donating food and clothes.

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Don’ts: Avoid cutting hair and trimming nails or shaving, as these are considered inauspicious activities during Navratri.

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