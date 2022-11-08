Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani visit gurudwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2022
Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visited a gurudwara to seek blessings on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Several pictures of the couple have been doing the rounds on social media
Photo by Viral Bhayani
While Rakul can be seen in a red and white Indian outfit, Jackky wore white kurta and blue jeans
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Both of them also took to their social media handles to send out Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes to their fans
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rakul Preet made her relationship with Jackky official in October 2021 on her birthday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They are often spotted together as they step out for dinner dates and visit each other's houses in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Reportedly, the couple is expected to tie the knot soon
Photo by Viral Bhayani
