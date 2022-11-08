Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani visit gurudwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2022

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visited a gurudwara to seek blessings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Several pictures of the couple have been doing the rounds on social media

Photo by Viral Bhayani

While Rakul can be seen in a red and white Indian outfit, Jackky wore white kurta and blue jeans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Both of them also took to their social media handles to send out Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes to their fans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakul Preet made her relationship with Jackky official in October 2021 on her birthday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They are often spotted together as they step out for dinner dates and visit each other's houses in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Reportedly, the couple is expected to tie the knot soon

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Kriti Sanon enjoys bike ride with Varun Dhawan amid Bhediya promotions
Find out More