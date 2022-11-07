Kriti Sanon enjoys bike ride with Varun Dhawan amid Bhediya promotions

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2022
Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Bhediya
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On Monday, the actors were spotted in Mumbai as they enjoyed a bike rike
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Varun and Kriti arrived in style on a bullet and they even posed for the paps
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kriti held Varun from behind as they rode on the streets of Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
It may be mentioned that Kriti was also seen riding a bike in her film Bachchhan Paandey
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The horror-comedy will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25
