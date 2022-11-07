Kriti Sanon enjoys bike ride with Varun Dhawan amid Bhediya promotions

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2022

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Bhediya

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On Monday, the actors were spotted in Mumbai as they enjoyed a bike rike

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Varun and Kriti arrived in style on a bullet and they even posed for the paps

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kriti held Varun from behind as they rode on the streets of Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

It may be mentioned that Kriti was also seen riding a bike in her film Bachchhan Paandey

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The horror-comedy will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25

