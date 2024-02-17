Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Can't Stop Blushing As They Head To Goa For Wedding

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 17, 2024
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married on February 21, 2024.
Just a while ago, on Saturday, the bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Goa for her wedding.
Rakul Preet Singh was accompanied by her parents Rajender Kaur and Kulwinder Singh.
Dressed in an orange outfit, Rakul Preet Singh could not stop blushing.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will reportedly have an eco-friendly wedding in Goa.
After Rakul Preet Singh, her husband-to-be Jackky Bhagnani was also spotted at the Mumbai airport as he headed to Goa for his upcoming nuptials.
Jackky Bhagnani was all smiles at the airport as he posed for the paparazzi.
The groom-to-be Jackky Bhagnani wore a printed shirt and black denim jeans.
Thanks For Reading!