Raksha Bandhan 2026: Swap Classic Sweets For These Nutritious And Delicious Treats This Rakhi Celebration

By: Sunanda Singh | August 27, 2026

Raksha Bandhan celebrations are incomplete without something sweet, but traditional mithai can often be loaded with sugar and calories.

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This Rakhi, give your celebrations a healthier twist with these delicious homemade treats that are nutritious, festive and guilt-free.

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Date and nut laddoos: Made with naturally sweet dates, almonds, walnuts and seeds, these laddoos are a wholesome alternative to sugar-loaded mithai.

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Coconut and jaggery ladoos: Fresh coconut combined with jaggery creates a delicious festive treat. Jaggery provides a deeper sweetness than refined sugar, while coconut adds texture and healthy fats.

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Dark chocolate-dipped strawberries: For chocolate lovers, fresh strawberries dipped in dark chocolate make an elegant Rakhi dessert. Dark chocolate with higher cocoa content can be a better choice than heavily sugar-laden chocolates.

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Anjeer and almond rolls: Naturally sweet figs and almonds come together in these easy-to-make rolls. They offer fibre, minerals and healthy fats.

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Ragi halwa: It is a wholesome Indian dessert that combines the earthy flavour of finger millet with milk, nuts and a moderate amount of jaggery. It is rich in calcium and fibre.

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