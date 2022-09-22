Raju Srivastava’s funeral in pictures

By: PTI | September 22, 2022
Popular comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, was on Thursday cremated in the presence of family and close friends in Delhi. Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha, son Ayushmaan, and daughter Antara.
The 58-year-old comedian, died on Wednesday morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after 41 days in the hospital.
He was admitted following a heart attack while working out at a Delhi hotel gym on August 10.
Srivastava's mortal remains were taken to his residence in the South West Delhi locality Dwarka, after they were handed over to the family yesterday.
An ambulance decked up with white flowers left for the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium at Kashmere Gate around 9 am for the funeral, which also had veteran poet-humorists Surendra Sharma and Ashok Chakradhar in attendance.
Srivastava's son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals around 11 am, the comedian's younger brother Dipoo told PTI.
Srivastava's son Ayushmaan performing last rites
Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi, were spotted as they arrived to pay their final respects.
Other industry colleagues along with hundreds of fans also reached the venue.
Srivastava, who joined the BJP in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party, was adept at finding humour in characters struggling with everyday difficulties.
Born in 1963 in Kanpur to Ramesh Srivastava, a government employee, and a humour poet, and homemaker mother Saraswati, Srivastava was first noticed for his resemblance to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and later became popular for his observational stand-up sketches in and around his hometown.
The comic, whose career spanned almost four decades, played nameless bit parts in hit Hindi films such as "Maine Pyaar Kiya" and "Baazigar" before gaining nationwide fame as a participant in the 2005 reality comedy competition show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".
