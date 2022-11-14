Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wedding Anniversary: Tracing their love story

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2022
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on November 15
The duo got married after knowing each other for over a decade
When Rajkummar first saw Patralekha in an advertisement, he instantly knew that he was going to marry her
Patralekha first saw Rao in the film 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka' and thought that Rajkummar would be a strange person, but it turned out to be completely different
They both got to know each other better when they starred in the film 'Citylights' which was released in 2014
Patralekha later said, "Once we began working together, it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful and I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then!"
Rajkummar has stated in multiple interviews that "Patralekha is the sweetest person" he has ever met
In a private ceremony, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021
Their wedding pictures took the internet by storm
Their love and admiration for each other gave some major couple goals
We only wish the best for the couple and wish them a happy wedding anniversary!
Thanks For Reading!