Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wedding Anniversary: Tracing their love story

November 14, 2022

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on November 15

The duo got married after knowing each other for over a decade

When Rajkummar first saw Patralekha in an advertisement, he instantly knew that he was going to marry her

Patralekha first saw Rao in the film 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka' and thought that Rajkummar would be a strange person, but it turned out to be completely different

They both got to know each other better when they starred in the film 'Citylights' which was released in 2014

Patralekha later said, "Once we began working together, it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful and I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then!"

Rajkummar has stated in multiple interviews that "Patralekha is the sweetest person" he has ever met

In a private ceremony, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021

Their wedding pictures took the internet by storm

Their love and admiration for each other gave some major couple goals

We only wish the best for the couple and wish them a happy wedding anniversary!

