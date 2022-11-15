Rajkumar Hirani Birthday Special: Best movies by the 'Sanju' director

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2022
Born on November 20, 1962, Rajkumar Hirani is a renowned director who has established himself over the years. He is the recipient of several accolades including three National Film Awards
Hirani is one of Hindi cinema's most prominent filmmakers. His movies are often lighthearted but revolve around significant societal issues. So let's take a look at his directorial journey...
Starting his journey in 2003, Hirani wrote and directed 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' starring Sanjay Dutt in the titular role, which was a major critical and commercial success
Hirani's second film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' was released in 2006, continuing the Munna Bhai franchise
Receiving widespread critical acclaim and box office success, Hirani's third film '3 Idiots' was released in 2009
Mired with controversies, his fourth film 'PK' was a satirical comedy-drama which released in 2014
Released in 2018, 'Sanju' is the biopic of actor and Hirani's best friend Sanjay Dutt, in which Ranbir Kapoor played the titular role
His upcoming movie titled 'Dunki' is set to release in 2023, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. This will be the first time that the ace director is set to collaborate with King Khan
