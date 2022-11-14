Mesmerizing pictures of snowfall in Kashmir Valley

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2022
Kashmir Valley looks like a winter wonderland after receiving the first snowfall of the season on Monday
Let's take a look at some mesmerizing visuals of the Kashmir Valley that enjoyed snowfall
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Residents of Baramulla, Kupwara and other places in Kashmir woke up to two to three inches of snow
The snow beautifully covered roads, trees, gardens, cars, and the streets
Citizens are advised to take special care while driving in such a climate
Photo by Sajad Hameed
The hill stations in Kashmir received more snowfall, about one to two feet
Photo by Sajad Hameed
A lady was seen crossing a road in covered which was covered by a thick layer of snow
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Regions across north and north-east witnessed heavy snowfall and was covered in thick, white blanket of snow
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Thanks For Reading!