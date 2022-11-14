Mesmerizing pictures of snowfall in Kashmir Valley

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2022

Kashmir Valley looks like a winter wonderland after receiving the first snowfall of the season on Monday

Let's take a look at some mesmerizing visuals of the Kashmir Valley that enjoyed snowfall

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Residents of Baramulla, Kupwara and other places in Kashmir woke up to two to three inches of snow

The snow beautifully covered roads, trees, gardens, cars, and the streets

Citizens are advised to take special care while driving in such a climate

Photo by Sajad Hameed

The hill stations in Kashmir received more snowfall, about one to two feet

Photo by Sajad Hameed

A lady was seen crossing a road in covered which was covered by a thick layer of snow

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Regions across north and north-east witnessed heavy snowfall and was covered in thick, white blanket of snow

Photo by Sajad Hameed

