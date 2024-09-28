'Raha Ke Papa' Ranbir Kapoor Cuts Cake With Paps On 42nd Birthday Outside His Mumbai Residence Vastu

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 28, 2024
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 42nd birthday today, September 28, 2024
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor cut his birthday cake with paparazzi, who were present outside his Vastu residence in Mumbai
The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor looked dapper as ever as he was dressed in a grey co-ord set with matching shoes and a cap
Ranbir Kapoor was seen donning a different look
Ranbir Kapoor's delicious cake had 'Raha Ke Papa' written on it
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was ast seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which released in 2023
Next, Ranbir Kapoor has Love And War, Brahmastra: Part Two Dev and Ramayana in his pipeline
