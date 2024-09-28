'Raha Ke Papa' Ranbir Kapoor Cuts Cake With Paps On 42nd Birthday Outside His Mumbai Residence Vastu

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 28, 2024

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 42nd birthday today, September 28, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor cut his birthday cake with paparazzi, who were present outside his Vastu residence in Mumbai

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor looked dapper as ever as he was dressed in a grey co-ord set with matching shoes and a cap

Ranbir Kapoor was seen donning a different look

Ranbir Kapoor's delicious cake had 'Raha Ke Papa' written on it

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was ast seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which released in 2023

Next, Ranbir Kapoor has Love And War, Brahmastra: Part Two Dev and Ramayana in his pipeline

