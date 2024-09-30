Rado's Latest Captain Cook Ceramic Skeleton Watch; Hrithik And Katrina Team Up To Launch This Model

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 30, 2024
Soon after launching their summer-themed ceramic finishes of the Captain Cook and True Square series, Rado has launched a follow up watch, a stunning gold-on-black variant of their cornerstone ‘60s-origin diving watch
The smoked, black-tinted sapphire transparent dial of the Rado Captain Cook Ceramic Skeleton is its most notable feature
It provides an insight into the skeletonised R808 automatic movement, which is embellished with Côtes de Genève embellishments
Rose-gold hands and indexes are coated in black Super-LumiNova guarantee visibility in low light, and the logos' delicate rose-gold embellishments lend an air of refinement
Rado Captain Cook Ceramic Skeleton is not only highly functional but also fashionable as its smooth yet stylish look will elevate whatever you pair it with
This watch is lightweight, smooth, scratch-resistant and also has matte black high-tech ceramic case
Rado calls this watch a 'this watch is a harmonious blend of modern design and innovative craftsmanship.' This watch costs Rs. 437,700
Actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif have teamed up to launch this special creation of Rado
