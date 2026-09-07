Radhika Apte Birthday: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sachin T | September 07, 2026
Radhika Apte is widely known for her work in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, as well as international productions. The actress has turned 40 on Monday, September 7, 2026. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Radhika Apte trained in Bharatanatyam under the renowned dancer Rohini Bhate before pursuing acting professionally.
She was part of the ensemble cast of the international film The Wedding Guest, alongside Dev Patel.
Before becoming a full-time actor, she studied economics and mathematics at Fergusson College in Pune.
Apte has also worked in theatre and has performed in productions in India and abroad.
She has spoken openly about the challenges of body image, casting and unequal treatment faced by women in the film industry.
Her performance in the short film Ahalya, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, received considerable attention for its modern interpretation of a mythological story.
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