Rabindranath Tagore's Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About The Bengali Poet

By: Sunanda Singh | August 07, 2026
Rabindranath Tagore was a Nobel Laureate poet, novelist, philosopher, and artist. On his death anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the legendary figure:
Born on May 7, 1861, in Kolkata, he belonged to the influential Tagore family, known for its contributions to literature, art, and social reform.
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Tagore modernized Bengali literature and is regarded as one of India's greatest literary figures, with works such as Gora, Ghare-Baire (The Home and the World), and Kabuliwala remaining classics.
He penned India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and Bangladesh's national anthem, Amar Sonar Bangla.
Rabindranath Tagore established "Santiniketan"; a new type of school where he sought to "make the connecting thread between India and the world.
Sri Lanka's national anthem is believed to have been inspired by Tagore's literary and musical style, and its composer studied at his university.
In 1919, Tagore renounced the knighthood awarded by the British Crown in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
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