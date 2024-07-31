By: Amisha Shirgave | July 31, 2024
A green flag in a relationship is a partner who has positive traits that indicate a healthy companionship. Here are some proofs that your partner is a green flag
They communicate effectively. They listen actively and show interest in your thoughts and feelings. They express themselves clearly and respectfully. They are open to discussing things without being judgemental.
They are trustworthy and transparent in their actions and words. They share their feelings openly and avoid any kind of miscommunicaiton.
They have healed and are secure within themselves, which does not make them question your loyalty due to past traumas.
They respect your personal space and boundaries. They understand that you need your alone time. They know that you have friends who you would want to spend some private time with.
They will not keep asking you for re-assurances everytime you do not answer a call or are unable to reply to texts because you're busy.
They have good conflict resolution abilities and will not disrespect you in arguements. They will conciously apologise to you if they are at fault.
