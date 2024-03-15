Priyanka Chopra Steps Out In Mumbai Wearing ₹58.65 Lakh Necklace

By: Sachin T | March 15, 2024
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in India on Thursday night and got to work right from Friday morning
She was spotted in Mumbai on Friday as she arrived at an event in the city, all decked up for it
Priyanka looked like a vision in white in an ivory co-ord set, however, it was her necklace that grabbed eyeballs
PeeCee was seen flaunting her rose gold Bvlgari serpenti necklace and for those who don't know, it costs a whopping Rs 58.65 lakh!
The desi girl was also seen having some fun with the paps who got to catch up with the actress after a long time
PeeCee flashed her million dollar smile as she posed for the paparazzi. She kept her makeup and accessories to the minimum which only highlighted her exquisite necklace
She was also seen posing with the organisers and other members associated with the event
