Priyanka Chopra Radiates Desi Girl Charm In Blue Floral Ethnic Outfit For Marathi Film Paani Promotions

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 26, 2024
Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai, India and she was spotted on August 26, promoting Paani, a Marathi film which is backed by her.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
For the promotions, Priyanka Chopra sprinkled her desi magic as she stunned in a blue ethnic floral outfit in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra's backed film, Paani, is scheduled to release in October 2024.
Keeping her accessories minimal, Priyanka Chopra let her outfit shine.
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.
Priyanka Chopra was joined by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra, who recently got engaged
Paani film features Addinath M Kothare, Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave and others.
